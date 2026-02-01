Previous
A Winter Day by gardencat
A Winter Day

A sunny winter day in suburbia. This is the pretty side of winter. Starting the February Flash of Red month and I'm going to try to do a black and white month but don't think I'll follow the themes of the weeks.
1st February 2026

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Renee Salamon ace
How lovely
February 1st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A stunning scenic view - fav
February 1st, 2026  
