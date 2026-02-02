Previous
Morning Glory Vine by gardencat
Photo 3745

Morning Glory Vine

Just peeking through the snow by the side of the house. Day 2 of the B&W month.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
1026% complete

