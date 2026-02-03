Previous
Feeding the Birds Day by gardencat
Feeding the Birds Day

I had another picture I meant to post for today but then I noticed that today is "Feeding the Birds Day" so I decided to go with this shot instead.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Sue Cooper ace
I never knew there was such a thing as Feeding the Birds Day but this is perfect,
February 3rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot , and feed the bird is all days to me !!
February 3rd, 2026  
