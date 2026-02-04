Previous
Peony Seed Head ( no seeds) by gardencat
Peony Seed Head ( no seeds)

Some years the tree peonies produce many seeds, other years they produce less. I'm not sure what causes the variation but this year was a rather disappointing one, if you were looking to propagate more plants from seed.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Lisa Brown ace
Still, it's a lovely shot. Well done
February 4th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
It's an attractive shape. I remember you posting some lovely peony seed heads in previous years.
February 4th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Intriguing seed head on b/w , showing shape textures and contrast in tones !
February 4th, 2026  
