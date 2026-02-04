Sign up
Previous
Photo 3747
Peony Seed Head ( no seeds)
Some years the tree peonies produce many seeds, other years they produce less. I'm not sure what causes the variation but this year was a rather disappointing one, if you were looking to propagate more plants from seed.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
3
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
2nd February 2026 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw
,
peony
,
seed-head
,
for2026
Lisa Brown
ace
Still, it's a lovely shot. Well done
February 4th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
It's an attractive shape. I remember you posting some lovely peony seed heads in previous years.
February 4th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Intriguing seed head on b/w , showing shape textures and contrast in tones !
February 4th, 2026
