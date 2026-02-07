Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3750
Goosed
Lake Ontario shore line. This little curve seemed to be attracting a large number of geese on this particular morning.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4862
photos
116
followers
53
following
1027% complete
View this month »
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
1st January 2026 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
geese
,
bw
,
shore
,
for2026
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
February 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close