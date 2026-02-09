Previous
Waiting for Spring by gardencat
Waiting for Spring

I've noticed magnolia tree buds seem to form and get large very early in the year and then, just sit through the cold days, as if they are waiting for any encouragement from the weather to burst open.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's truly beautiful
February 10th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely against the textured background.
February 10th, 2026  
