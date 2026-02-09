Sign up
Photo 3752
Waiting for Spring
I've noticed magnolia tree buds seem to form and get large very early in the year and then, just sit through the cold days, as if they are waiting for any encouragement from the weather to burst open.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
magnolia
,
buds
,
for2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's truly beautiful
February 10th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely against the textured background.
February 10th, 2026
