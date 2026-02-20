Sign up
Previous
Photo 3763
Sedum Seed Head Sketch
Kind of low in photo mojo today so the is just a sketchy edit of a simple seed head shot. The weather continues to encourage staying inside.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
3
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
bw
,
sedum
,
seed-head
,
for2026
Louise & Ken
ace
For "no mojo" that's a lovely edit!
February 20th, 2026
Heather
ace
Lovely textures with the background and the seeds themselves. Nicely-done, Joanne! Fav
February 21st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nice minimalism
February 21st, 2026
