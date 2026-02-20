Previous
Sedum Seed Head Sketch by gardencat
Photo 3763

Sedum Seed Head Sketch

Kind of low in photo mojo today so the is just a sketchy edit of a simple seed head shot. The weather continues to encourage staying inside.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Joanne Diochon

Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Louise & Ken ace
For "no mojo" that's a lovely edit!
February 20th, 2026  
Heather ace
Lovely textures with the background and the seeds themselves. Nicely-done, Joanne! Fav
February 21st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nice minimalism
February 21st, 2026  
