Photo 3764
White Rose
A simple white rose. It should remind me of summer but the colour blends perfectly with the wintery feeling of the day.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
rose
,
bw
,
for2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh the white on white is perfect
February 21st, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Stunning
February 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
February 21st, 2026
