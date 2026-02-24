Previous
Branches and Sky by gardencat
Photo 3767

Branches and Sky

I'm struggling this year with this B&W month and searching for inspiration. I did like the detail of all the branches, the thick ones and the little thin ones, against the winter sky.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
1032% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact