Previous
Photo 3768
Fall, at the Bridge
Once again I am falling back on a photo from old files, this time to create a sort of moody outdoor picture. This one was taken in the fall of 2024 but edited and converted to B&W today.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
5
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4882
photos
116
followers
52
following
1032% complete
View this month »
3761
3762
3763
3764
3765
3766
3767
3768
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
16th November 2024 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
creek
,
edit
,
for2026
Dianne
ace
Lovely in b&w.
February 25th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
Definitely a moody outdoor picture and very effective in b&w. Fav.
February 25th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like the pattern in the bridge and the light on the water.
February 25th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh really beautiful
February 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
February 25th, 2026
