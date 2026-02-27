Stripes and a Smile

This was a fun one. I was trying to get a photo of a building with some interesting geometric details for the black and white month but struggling, because I didn't really have a wide enough angle lens to get the shot I wanted. While I was trying to figure out what to do, this gentleman walked by me with a bag of groceries and asked if I would like him to be in my picture. I told him I was trying to take a photo for my photography site shot and I said I'd love to have him in it so, after consulting with me on whether he should stand or sit, he took a spot on the bench and hit me with that lovely smile. I took my picture and thanked him, he picked up his bag of groceries and headed into the building. Put me in a good mood for the rest of the day.