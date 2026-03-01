Previous
Back in Living Colour by gardencat
Back in Living Colour

Now that February is over, I'm back in living colour and this pretty bluejay seemed to be a good image to celebrate that.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Stunning capture…
March 1st, 2026  
nice capture with the peanut ... the bluejay is such a beautiful color
March 1st, 2026  
This could have been taken here!
March 1st, 2026  
Love that blue! So cute holding that peanut.
March 1st, 2026  
Captured him with a peanut. Well spotted
March 1st, 2026  
Great capture!
March 1st, 2026  
