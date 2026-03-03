Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3774
Make House Finch and his Shy Lady
Not sure if she is really shy but I couldn't get her to look at me.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4888
photos
116
followers
52
following
1033% complete
View this month »
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
3774
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
26th February 2026 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
feeder
,
house-finch
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful to see
March 3rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful pair !
March 3rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
So cute
March 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close