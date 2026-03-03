Previous
Make House Finch and his Shy Lady by gardencat
Photo 3774

Make House Finch and his Shy Lady

Not sure if she is really shy but I couldn't get her to look at me.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
1033% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very beautiful to see
March 3rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful pair !
March 3rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So cute
March 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact