It's Bird Week by gardencat
It's Bird Week

Not officially, but in my back yard it seems to be. The bluejays who had been less present during the really cold weather (who can blame them?) have been coming back in force and hanging around my kitchen door begging for peanuts.
Joanne Diochon

Sue Cooper ace
The bluejays are such beautiful birds and this is a fabulous capture. They certainly know where they get well fed. Fav.
March 4th, 2026  
