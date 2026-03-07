Previous
The Higher the Floor, the Worse the View by gardencat
Photo 3778

The Higher the Floor, the Worse the View

This apartment building seemed to have its head in the clouds.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
1035% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Yes, the low cloud cover has been pretty oppressive the last couple of days. It has given your shot a nice softness, though. I like your composition too, Joanne, with the rim of snow in the foreground. Fav
March 8th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Now I’m wondering what they can see from up there! We could barely see the house across the street this morning.
March 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact