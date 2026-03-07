Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3778
The Higher the Floor, the Worse the View
This apartment building seemed to have its head in the clouds.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4892
photos
116
followers
52
following
1035% complete
View this month »
3771
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
fog
,
thaw
Heather
ace
Yes, the low cloud cover has been pretty oppressive the last couple of days. It has given your shot a nice softness, though. I like your composition too, Joanne, with the rim of snow in the foreground. Fav
March 8th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Now I’m wondering what they can see from up there! We could barely see the house across the street this morning.
March 8th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close