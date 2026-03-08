Sign up
Previous
Photo 3779
Leftover Leaves
Fall, winter, and now signs of spring but these leaves are still hanging on. Soon they'll get pruned off to leave a clear field for the new green growth.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
1
0
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
3
3
1
1
365
365
Taken
1st March 2026 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
spring
,
dried
Beverley
The light and shadows are quite magical… great shot
March 8th, 2026
