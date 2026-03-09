Previous
Fungus Revisited by gardencat
Fungus Revisited

Now that most of the snow has melted,I went back to look at a big rotting tree trunk that I first photographed last October. The winter doesn't seem to have harmed it at all as it is still supporting a glorious crop of mushrooms.
9th March 2026

Joanne Diochon

Heather ace
A stunning capture and edit, Joanne! I love the tones and all those ruffled layers! Fav
March 9th, 2026  
