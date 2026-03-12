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March Snowdrop Cluster by gardencat
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March Snowdrop Cluster

Finally real signs of spring! This cluster of snowdrops is located right next to the house foundation, where they are more sheltered and warmer than the general garden, and they are the earliest things to announce the approach of spring.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Frances Tackaberry ace
Lovely! I wish I had signs of spring in my yard.
March 13th, 2026  
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