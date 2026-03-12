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Photo 3783
March Snowdrop Cluster
Finally real signs of spring! This cluster of snowdrops is located right next to the house foundation, where they are more sheltered and warmer than the general garden, and they are the earliest things to announce the approach of spring.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
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Joanne Diochon
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@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Frances Tackaberry
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Lovely! I wish I had signs of spring in my yard.
March 13th, 2026
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