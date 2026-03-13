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Reddest of the Red by gardencat
Photo 3784

Reddest of the Red

This little squirrel, scavenging for nuts on the patio, is the reddest of red squirrels I've seen, with a very vibrant stripe down his back.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great capture and edit
March 14th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a beautiful gentle capture
March 14th, 2026  
Heather ace
That's a beauty, Joanne! I don't think I have seen one this red before, either! I really like the softness of your edit with this, too! Fav
March 14th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
He's very cute and a gorgeous colour. Big Fav.
March 14th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
March 14th, 2026  
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