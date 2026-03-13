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Previous
Photo 3784
Reddest of the Red
This little squirrel, scavenging for nuts on the patio, is the reddest of red squirrels I've seen, with a very vibrant stripe down his back.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Joanne Diochon
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@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Renee Salamon
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Great capture and edit
March 14th, 2026
Beverley
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a beautiful gentle capture
March 14th, 2026
Heather
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That's a beauty, Joanne! I don't think I have seen one this red before, either! I really like the softness of your edit with this, too! Fav
March 14th, 2026
Sue Cooper
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He's very cute and a gorgeous colour. Big Fav.
March 14th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
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Nice capture!
March 14th, 2026
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