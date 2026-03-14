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Previous
Photo 3785
And Briefly Back to Winter
We were just rejoicing in a sighting of snowdrops, then Mother Nature thrust us back into winter scenes. At least Mr. Cardinal adds a cheerful note.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th March 2026 1:22pm
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snow
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cardinal
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late-winter
Beverley
ace
a super stunning photo...
March 15th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oof that's a hard step back!
March 15th, 2026
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