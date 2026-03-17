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Colder Than it Looks by gardencat
Photo 3788

Colder Than it Looks

Today looked sunny and inviting, from inside, but when I headed out to take a walk around the pond the sun hid behind a cloud and the wind sprung up making the -6C feel a lot colder. It was a very short walk.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Heather ace
A pretty winter shot, Joanne! But wow- that -6C felt like -15C with the wind chill (according to both the weather report and my frozen extremities!) Fav
March 17th, 2026  
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