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Photo 3788
Colder Than it Looks
Today looked sunny and inviting, from inside, but when I headed out to take a walk around the pond the sun hid behind a cloud and the wind sprung up making the -6C feel a lot colder. It was a very short walk.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Taken
17th March 2026 9:50am
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pond
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cold
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Heather
ace
A pretty winter shot, Joanne! But wow- that -6C felt like -15C with the wind chill (according to both the weather report and my frozen extremities!) Fav
March 17th, 2026
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