Previous
Lilac Buds by gardencat
Photo 3790

Lilac Buds

They still have quite a bit of growing to do but hopefully, in a few weeks, they will produce some lovely purple flowers.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
1038% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact