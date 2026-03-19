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Previous
Photo 3790
Lilac Buds
They still have quite a bit of growing to do but hopefully, in a few weeks, they will produce some lovely purple flowers.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Joanne Diochon
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@gardencat
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Photo Details
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365
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ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
19th March 2026 12:22pm
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