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Tea and a Pear by gardencat
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Tea and a Pear

On a grey, cold, and damp afternoon, staying inside with Earl Grey tea and a pear seems like a good choice.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Beverley ace
both would be my choice too... enjoy!
March 20th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sounds and looks good !
March 20th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice composition, pic!
March 20th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Great combo, and that pear looks nice and sweet
March 20th, 2026  
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