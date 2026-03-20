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Previous
Photo 3791
Tea and a Pear
On a grey, cold, and damp afternoon, staying inside with Earl Grey tea and a pear seems like a good choice.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Joanne Diochon
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@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Photo Details
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4
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365
Taken
9th March 2026 9:16pm
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tea
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pear
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vintage-look
Beverley
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both would be my choice too... enjoy!
March 20th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Sounds and looks good !
March 20th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
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Nice composition, pic!
March 20th, 2026
Rick Schies
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Great combo, and that pear looks nice and sweet
March 20th, 2026
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