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Previous
Photo 3793
Spring, in Canada
Written years ago, by a native of England, but this certainly described our weather here in Ontario for the last week or so.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Photo Details
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8
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1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
21st March 2026 9:33am
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sun
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spring
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shade
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wind
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wsl-57
LManning (Laura)
ace
The perfect definition! Nice to see some green buds coming out.
March 23rd, 2026
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