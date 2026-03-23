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Previous
Photo 3794
Pretty Cardinal
Sneaking this in, just before the end of the day. This pretty little female cardinal was sitting in the lilac bush this afternoon and the male was nearby. Hoping for another baby or two again this spring.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Joanne Diochon
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@gardencat
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Taken
23rd March 2026 3:16pm
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