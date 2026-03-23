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Pretty Cardinal by gardencat
Photo 3794

Pretty Cardinal

Sneaking this in, just before the end of the day. This pretty little female cardinal was sitting in the lilac bush this afternoon and the male was nearby. Hoping for another baby or two again this spring.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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