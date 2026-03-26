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Dipping a Toe by gardencat
Photo 3797

Dipping a Toe

Cardinal visiting the bird bath.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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