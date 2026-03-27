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Three (Prickly) Amigos by gardencat
Photo 3798

Three (Prickly) Amigos

Not sure why, but these three, dry, teasel heads, standing out against the blue and gold background, just looked like they had character and needed to be photographed somehow.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What a great pic and a fun title!
March 28th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
It is very hard to resist a teasel. So nice against the blue, blue sky!
March 28th, 2026  
Mallory ace
Wow! Great focus. Love the bright blue sky.
March 28th, 2026  
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