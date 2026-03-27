Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3798
Three (Prickly) Amigos
Not sure why, but these three, dry, teasel heads, standing out against the blue and gold background, just looked like they had character and needed to be photographed somehow.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4912
photos
114
followers
52
following
1040% complete
View this month »
3791
3792
3793
3794
3795
3796
3797
3798
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
27th March 2026 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
teasle
Corinne C
ace
What a great pic and a fun title!
March 28th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
It is very hard to resist a teasel. So nice against the blue, blue sky!
March 28th, 2026
Mallory
ace
Wow! Great focus. Love the bright blue sky.
March 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close