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A Troubling Tree by gardencat
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A Troubling Tree

Earlier today I found myself, unexpectedly, wandering around an old cemetery instead of strolling along a creekside trail. When I entered the gate the first thing that confronted me was this rather intimidating tree. At first it reminded me of a face ( and then something else but I'm not going there) but then, I was fascinated by the texture of the bark, Not sure what kind of tree it is. Not sure if this is the way it is supposed to look or if it is suffering from some kind of plant disease but it is certainly interesting. Think I need to do some research to see if I can find out.
If anyone out there recognizes it and can enlighten me I'd appreciate it.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Jessica Eby ace
I definitely see the face! Based on the bark and the fact that it's in a cemetery, I would guess some kind of cypress. I was going to say cedar or cypress, but apparently a lot of what we call cedars in North America are actually part of the cypress family.
March 29th, 2026  
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