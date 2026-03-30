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Violence in the Garden by gardencat
Photo 3801

Violence in the Garden

I arrived late to the scene and saw this through the kitchen door. Nature in its red mood. I think it is a Cooper's hawk but maybe a sharp shinned hawk. I'm not sure about the identity of the sad victim.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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LManning (Laura) ace
The circle of life and all that. Yes, it’s a Cooper’s Hawk, and I would guess a Mourning Dove on the receiving end.
March 31st, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Wow, nothing left but the feathers
March 31st, 2026  
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