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Previous
Photo 3801
Violence in the Garden
I arrived late to the scene and saw this through the kitchen door. Nature in its red mood. I think it is a Cooper's hawk but maybe a sharp shinned hawk. I'm not sure about the identity of the sad victim.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Joanne Diochon
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@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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death
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LManning (Laura)
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The circle of life and all that. Yes, it’s a Cooper’s Hawk, and I would guess a Mourning Dove on the receiving end.
March 31st, 2026
Rick Schies
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Wow, nothing left but the feathers
March 31st, 2026
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