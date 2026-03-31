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Previous
Photo 3802
Pretty, but looking a little annoyed . . .
Just another back yard shot. Lots of little birds swooping in and out and all around.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Joanne Diochon
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@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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