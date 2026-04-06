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Previous
Photo 3808
A Calm Day at the Pond
Nature is still seeming to have problems deciding if it is spring yet, or still winter. It felt a little chillier than it looks here, this morning.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Joanne Diochon
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@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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