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The Cormorants are Back in Town by gardencat
Photo 3815

The Cormorants are Back in Town

They usually pass through in spring and fall but don't stay. Of course I was there with my 55mm lens only, so no close ups but at least I have the dated record of seeing them.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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LManning (Laura) ace
Nice outstretched wings on the right-hand one.
April 13th, 2026  
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