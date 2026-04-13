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Previous
Photo 3815
The Cormorants are Back in Town
They usually pass through in spring and fall but don't stay. Of course I was there with my 55mm lens only, so no close ups but at least I have the dated record of seeing them.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Joanne Diochon
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@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Photo Details
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365
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ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
13th April 2026 10:16am
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LManning (Laura)
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Nice outstretched wings on the right-hand one.
April 13th, 2026
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