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Photo 3817
Blushing Pear
I love pears . . . the subtle colour play across their surfaces, the gorgeous swelling shape and on another level the sweet juicy flavour. ( I may have mentioned this before.) Given a sketchy edit here.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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