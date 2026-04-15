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Blushing Pear by gardencat
Photo 3817

Blushing Pear

I love pears . . . the subtle colour play across their surfaces, the gorgeous swelling shape and on another level the sweet juicy flavour. ( I may have mentioned this before.) Given a sketchy edit here.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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