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Pears in the Afternoon by gardencat
Photo 3818

Pears in the Afternoon

Running late with yesterday's image, another pear shot. We are still getting rain/sun/rain alternations through out the days but caught this in a sunny break.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful still life ! fav
April 17th, 2026  
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