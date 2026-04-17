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Late for Easter . . . by gardencat
Photo 3819

Late for Easter . . .

. . . but, unlike Alice's white rabbit, he doesn't seem to be very worried about his tardiness.
( That is not an Easter egg on the ground in front of him, but rather a Wiffle ball that has probably bounced in from our neighbour's yard.)
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Beryl Lloyd ace
A super close-up shot and full of detail - a big fav
April 17th, 2026  
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