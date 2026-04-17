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Previous
Photo 3819
Late for Easter . . .
. . . but, unlike Alice's white rabbit, he doesn't seem to be very worried about his tardiness.
( That is not an Easter egg on the ground in front of him, but rather a Wiffle ball that has probably bounced in from our neighbour's yard.)
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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365
Taken
12th April 2026 7:35pm
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super close-up shot and full of detail - a big fav
April 17th, 2026
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