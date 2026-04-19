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Previous
Photo 3821
Leafing Out
I'm still struggling a bit finding spring flowers but I am seeing lots of sweet little leaves just breaking out.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
18th April 2026 9:44am
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leaves
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spring
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty.
April 20th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the focus.
April 20th, 2026
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