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Leafing Out by gardencat
Photo 3821

Leafing Out

I'm still struggling a bit finding spring flowers but I am seeing lots of sweet little leaves just breaking out.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very pretty.
April 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the focus.
April 20th, 2026  
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