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Peanut Heist by gardencat
Photo 3823

Peanut Heist

Just another example of an oft repeated subject, a jay swooping down to grab a peanut off the patio. Lots of bird action in the last few days, around here.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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LManning (Laura) ace
That’s a hefty prize!
April 27th, 2026  
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