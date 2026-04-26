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Photo 3823
Peanut Heist
Just another example of an oft repeated subject, a jay swooping down to grab a peanut off the patio. Lots of bird action in the last few days, around here.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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365
Taken
26th April 2026 9:02am
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spring
,
patio
,
peanut
,
bluejay
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s a hefty prize!
April 27th, 2026
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