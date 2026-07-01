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Big and Beautiful by gardencat
Photo 3871

Big and Beautiful

Happy Canada Day!
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
Happy Canada Day!
July 1st, 2026  
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