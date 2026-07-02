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It's a Library in the Park by gardencat
Photo 3872

It's a Library in the Park

I took this scene last fall and wanted to do something with it but never quite got around to it. The last few days, the heat has kept me from get out much, with my camera so I pulled this up and played with it. The sign behind the lady is part of an ongoing project the city has, where they print continuing stories for kids, on signs along the path. As you walk around the path you can read the story. The sign that says SHHHH! was part of a story about how butterflies develop and that sign showed the chrysalis hanging and warned the kids not to disturb them because the butterflies are growing inside.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and intriguing edit , a lovely shot and a great idea with the story telling boards
July 2nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
An awesome storytelling image.
July 2nd, 2026  
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