It's a Library in the Park

I took this scene last fall and wanted to do something with it but never quite got around to it. The last few days, the heat has kept me from get out much, with my camera so I pulled this up and played with it. The sign behind the lady is part of an ongoing project the city has, where they print continuing stories for kids, on signs along the path. As you walk around the path you can read the story. The sign that says SHHHH! was part of a story about how butterflies develop and that sign showed the chrysalis hanging and warned the kids not to disturb them because the butterflies are growing inside.