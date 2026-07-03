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Princess Diana Clematis by gardencat
Photo 3873

Princess Diana Clematis

Bright spots of colour, against the wall of green of the climbing hydrangea.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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