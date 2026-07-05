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Sadly Scentless Sweet Pea by gardencat
Photo 3874

Sadly Scentless Sweet Pea

I think, just about once every summer, I post a picture of this sweet pea vine and bemoan the fact that, while beautiful, perennial sweet peas are, apparently, scentless. You would think I would have come to terms with it by now.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Photo Details

KV ace
Gorgeous closeup and lovely colors.
July 5th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love your treatment on this. Beautiful shot.
July 5th, 2026  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Beaurtiful!
July 5th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Elegantly presented
July 5th, 2026  
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