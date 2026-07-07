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Previous
Photo 3875
Martinis in the Park
It wasn't till I got this shot up on my computer screen, that I noticed the resemblance to martini glasses being raised in a toast. I think they look quite festive.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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365
Taken
7th July 2026 10:02am
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park
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toast
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field-bindweed
Heather
ace
Yes, the do! Nice with the three of them at different heights, too! Fav
July 7th, 2026
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