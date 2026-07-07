Previous
Martinis in the Park by gardencat
Photo 3875

Martinis in the Park

It wasn't till I got this shot up on my computer screen, that I noticed the resemblance to martini glasses being raised in a toast. I think they look quite festive.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
1061% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Yes, the do! Nice with the three of them at different heights, too! Fav
July 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact