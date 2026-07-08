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All About Weeds. . . by gardencat
Photo 3876

All About Weeds. . .

. . .or wildflowers, if you prefer the less pejorative term. This is crown vetch which is flowering all over the place, around the pond.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Heather ace
Lovely, Joanne! It's especially pretty in the light! Fav
July 8th, 2026  
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