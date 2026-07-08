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Previous
Photo 3876
All About Weeds. . .
. . .or wildflowers, if you prefer the less pejorative term. This is crown vetch which is flowering all over the place, around the pond.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Photo Details
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1
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365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
7th July 2026 10:05am
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weeds
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pond
,
wildflowers
,
crown-vetch
Heather
ace
Lovely, Joanne! It's especially pretty in the light! Fav
July 8th, 2026
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