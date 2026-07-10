Colour Me Surprised

Although I have eaten my fair share (or more) of asparagus spears, over the years, I've never grown them in the garden. Today, at the community garden, I found these hard round berry things on a number of long feathery plants. Taking a hard look at the rest of the plant I suddenly realized these were asparagus plants and the round things are berries or seed pods. Research when I got home made it clear they are definitely NOT edible but are only useful for growing more asparagus plants next year. A lot of you probably already know this but it was a revelation for me. Apparently they will turn bright red in the fall.