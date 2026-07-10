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Colour Me Surprised by gardencat
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Colour Me Surprised

Although I have eaten my fair share (or more) of asparagus spears, over the years, I've never grown them in the garden. Today, at the community garden, I found these hard round berry things on a number of long feathery plants. Taking a hard look at the rest of the plant I suddenly realized these were asparagus plants and the round things are berries or seed pods. Research when I got home made it clear they are definitely NOT edible but are only useful for growing more asparagus plants next year. A lot of you probably already know this but it was a revelation for me. Apparently they will turn bright red in the fall.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Joanne Diochon

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@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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*lynn ace
great information .... never know what we can learn here!
July 10th, 2026  
KV ace
Interesting plant
July 10th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Never saw an asparagus plant, interesting
July 10th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Interesting - new to me too ,
July 10th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Great find and capture
July 10th, 2026  
Heather ace
A great tangle of seed pods and feathery vines! And this is definitely new to me too! Thanks, Joanne.
July 10th, 2026  
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