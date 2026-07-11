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Red Cabbage in the Making by gardencat
Photo 3879

Red Cabbage in the Making

Not mine, I'm afraid, but from the local community garden. This grower had a couple of rows of beautiful looking cabbages growing.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Heather ace
A super close-up, Joanne, to capture the furling leaves, the details with the veins, and yes the hint of red! Fav (Community gardens are great things!)
July 12th, 2026  
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