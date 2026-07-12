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Lady Blackbird by gardencat
Photo 3880

Lady Blackbird

The reeds have grown really tall and the blackbirds are scattered around, among them, looking out over their territories.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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