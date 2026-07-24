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Previous
Photo 3883
Hate these things!
They can and do decimate a rose bush in a matter of hours and seem to be immune to most available forms of deterrent. About all that seems to work is picking them off by hand.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Joanne Diochon
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@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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365
Taken
24th July 2026 1:01pm
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garden
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uglies
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pests
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japanese-betles
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