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Hate these things! by gardencat
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Hate these things!

They can and do decimate a rose bush in a matter of hours and seem to be immune to most available forms of deterrent. About all that seems to work is picking them off by hand.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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