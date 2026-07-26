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Bee on Mint by gardencat
Photo 3884

Bee on Mint

At least I think it is a bee. It doesn't seem to have collected any pollen but was visiting all the little flowers collecting nectar I'm guessing.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
Sweet
July 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot ! fav
July 26th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Amazing details.
July 26th, 2026  
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