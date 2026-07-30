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Magenta Sweet Pea by gardencat
Photo 3886

Magenta Sweet Pea

A magenta sport thrown by my white perennial sweet pea.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
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