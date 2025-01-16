Sign up
Helicopters in Winter
I liked the texture and the translucence of these helicopters still hanging on the tree in January.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
b&w
winter
helicopters
darkroom-bw
